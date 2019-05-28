A woman who sued the Children's Theatre Company being sexually assaulted there is calling for a boycott of the organization, saying they want her to pay back their legal costs.

Laura Stearns filed suit against the CTC and one of its former teachers, Jason McLean, sexually assaulted when she was 15 in 1983. In February, a jury found that the CTC was negligent in the case, but not liable. The jury found McLean both negligent and liable and ordered him to pay Stearns $3.68 million.

In a Facebook post she published on Friday, Stearns said that the CTC's attorneys argued at a hearing that she should have to pay more than $283,000 in legal fees.

"It is the last straw for me," Stearns wrote. "I ask that you not buy tickets, send your kids to their classes, audition for their shows, accept jobs or support them in any way until they do the right thing by the survivors. If you work there, ask yourself if you want to work for an organization that would do this to the survivor of sexual assault who brought the truth to light."

McLean, she said, has fled to Mexico.

"I will likely never see a penny of that judgment," Stearns wrote.

The CTC published a response on Saturday on its Facebook page, saying Stearns' legal strategies "impose obligations on us."

"Minnesota law makes clear that the prevailing party 'shall be' awarded its costs by the court. And CTC was the prevailing party on all counts by every measure, just as Laura was the prevailing party against McLean," the post read. "To be clear, procedurally we are not at a point where the Theatre has asked Laura to pay its costs. In fact, last week our attorney did NOT ask for a judgment against Laura but instead asked the court to determine what the proper cost is in our case. Any decision about if we would seek to recover those costs from Laura is for a later point in this ongoing process. We hope fervently that we never get to the point of having to make such a decision."

Stearns was one of 17 people who has filed suit against the CTC claiming they were sexually abused or harassed while working there in the 1970s to 1980s.