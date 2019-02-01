A Minneapolis jury on Thursday found the Children’s Theatre Company negligent but not liable for damages in the first civil trial arising from the theater’s 1980s child sex abuse scandals.

The same jury returned a $3.68 million verdict against Jason McLean, a former teacher at the school who was never criminally charged in the probe that sent theater leader John Clark Donahue to jail. McLean is accused of raping Laura Stearns and at least four other students. The former CTC instructor reportedly fled to Mexico in 2017 after selling his Twin Cities properties — the Varsity Theater and the Loring Pasta Bar.

Stearns, who brought the suit, spoke to reporters Friday.

“Yesterday, CTC was found guilty of negligence,” said Stearns, flanked by two other former students and fellow survivors — Jeanette Simmonds and Karen Hagen. “It validates our experience ... We as children ... were not protected.”

The trial and press conference are ways to vent the truth, said Stearns’ crusading attorney Jeff Anderson, best known for suing the Catholic Church on behalf of victims of abuse by priests.

“If Laura hadn’t had the courage to find the voice and stand up for the truth, this story would never have been revealed,” said Anderson. “It’s time for the voices to be heard ... the truth to be known.”

Jason McLean at the Loring Pasta Bar in Dinkytown in 2014.

CTC issued a statement Friday, saying that it, too, wants “justice done and the truth to be known in these matters.”

“The jury found that CTC was not negligent in supervising and retaining Jason McLean,” the statement said. “The jury also found CTC was not liable because CTC did not directly cause the assault of Laura Stearns by Jason McLean. As a result of this verdict, CTC owes no damages in this case. We accept the jury’s verdict and wish Ms. Stearns success in her efforts to collect the jury’s award from her abuser.”

The cases arising from the 1980s scandal were brought after Gov. Mark Dayton signed the Minnesota Child Victims Act, which extended the statute of limitations on past sex crimes. Attorney Anderson said that he has 15 other cases lined up and ready to go to trial.

Stearns advocated for a change in how victims of sexual abuse are treated.

“The judicial system is broken in its handling of survivors of sex crimes,” she said. “The most vulnerable parts of us are poked and prodded and scrutinized and judged...We’re not the crime scene.”

