A Twin Cities woman who was kidnapped at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend this week is home safe, Minnetonka police said Saturday night.

Nicole Smith, 37, “returned to her family” Saturday night, police announced on Twitter.

Smith had been missing since Thursday, when she was seen being abducted by her armed ex-boyfriend, Jahon Douglas, also 37, outside her workplace about 4 p.m. at 10301 Bren Road

A witness who knew Smith called police as Douglas fled in his sedan. Police reviewed video surveillance of the area, along with squad car footage and Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. The pair had a history of domestic disputes, police said.

As of early Saturday night, Douglas had yet to be located. A weapon had not been recovered at the scene, so police cautioned that Douglas should continue to be considered armed and dangerous.

“We’re happy Nicole is home, and our thoughts are with her and her family.” said Minnetonka Police Capt. Shelley Petersen. “Now, our continued focus is to locate Jahon Douglas.”

Anyone with information on Douglas’ location is asked to call 911.