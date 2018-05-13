The powerfully addictive synthetic opioid fentanyl killed a southern Minnesota woman in her apartment, and the man accused of selling it to her has been charged with murder.

Otis L. Dear Jr., 38, of Mankato, was charged Friday in Nicollet County District Court with third-degree murder in the death a month ago of 29-year-old Patricia A. Johnston, of North Mankato.

Dear remains jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail. Court records show no legal representation for him as of Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint:

A police officer called to the apartment on April 12 was met by Johnston’s fiancé, Derek Mason, and the officer soon located Johnston dead on a bedroom floor.

The officer saw a spoon with a “small white patch in the middle” on a bedroom end table along with a small piece of folded paper with a yellowish powder in it.

Otis L. Dear Jr.

Mason said Johnston had a history of opiate abuse and had used illicit drugs intravenously. Police detectives saw a syringe with blood on it near Johnston’s feet and a tourniquet on the floor nearby.

A law enforcement search of Johnston’s phone records revealed calls and text messages with Dear in the three days before her death suggesting she was trying to buy drugs from him. One text from her read “I do need some.”

Drug investigators searched Dear’s home a week later and found methamphetamine and other items “consistent with individuals who are involved in the trafficking of illegal controlled substances,” including a yellowish powder wrapped in tinfoil, a digital scale and a pill grinder, the complaint read.

The yellowish powder found at the homes of Johnston and Dear were sent to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis. The powder in her home tested positive for fentanyl, while the substance in Dear’s home tested positive for fentanyl and heroin.

Autopsy results revealed that Johnston had in her system a fatal level of fentanyl.

According to Johnston’s online obituary, the mother of two children enjoyed drawing and sculpting, and was “passionate about social justice issues and even traveled to Washington, D.C., to rally at the United States Capitol.”