A woman was run over and killed outside an apartment building in the Warehouse District of Minneapolis and died the next day at the hospital where she once worked, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday near the Itasca Lofts in the 700 block of 1st Street N., according to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.

Aileen J. Baesemann, 71, of Falcon Heights, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) and died there 26 hours later, the medical examiner’s office said Saturday. Her obituary online said she suffered a fatal blow to the head in the crash.

Police have yet to detail the circumstances surrounding the death.

Baesemann attended the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, and the University of Iowa. She received her master’s in public health and worked in hospital administration from 1977 until 2008, including at HCMC.

Her Facebook profile notes that she was “retired and loving it.”