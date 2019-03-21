DEERWOOD, Minn. — A woman has died in a crash in Crow Wing County just days before her husband's funeral.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Crosby man crossed the centerline on Highway 6 near Deerwood Wednesday and hit the woman's car head on. Seventy-year-old Barbara Jo Blood died at the scene.
The driver of the car that crossed over suffered critical injuries. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
A funeral for Blood's husband, John Blood, who died March 15 was scheduled for Saturday, but now has been postponed.
