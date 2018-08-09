A 23-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night when she veered across the centerline and struck an oncoming pickup truck on Hwy. 101 in Eden Prairie.

The woman, who is from Edina, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 9:52 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 101 at Choctaw Circle. The patrol did not release her name.

The driver of the pickup truck, Joe Ryan Stephens, 36, of Minnetonka, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life threatening injuries, the patrol said.

He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The highway was closed from Duck Lake Trail to Lotus View Drive while authorities investigated and cleaned up the crash. The road has reopened.