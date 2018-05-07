An Arden Hills woman who was pulled out of her burning home last month has died, authorities said Monday.

The blaze broke out shortly after 8:30 p.m. on April 27 at the single-family home in the 1800 block of Gramsie Road.

Neighbors told a sheriff's deputy arriving at the scene that Louise K. Michaelson, 80, was trapped inside, said Lake Johanna Fire Chief Tim Boehlke. The deputy went into the burning home, located Michaelson in the hall near the front door and brought her out.

She was taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) suffering from smoke inhalation and burns, the chief added. She died Saturday, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house. A dog also died, the chief said.

Boehlke did not reveal what likely started the fire, but he did say it was accidental.

Paul Walsh