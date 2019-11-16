GAME RECAP
Impact player Bradley Beal, Washington
The Wolves had no answer for the All-Star guard. He scored 44 points on 15 of 22 shooting, leading the charge as Washington pulled away in the second half.
By the NUMBERS
12 The Wolves’ three-point shooting percentage outside of Karl-Anthony Towns and Robert Covington
27 Wizards points off Wolves turnovers.
76 Points in the paint for Washington.
CHRIS HINE
