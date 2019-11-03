GAME RECAP

Impact player

Gorgui Dieng, Wolves

Making his first start of the season, he was a force on both ends of the floor, especially in the first half. He had 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks to help soften the loss of Karl-Anthony Towns.

By the numbers

20 Consecutive games the Wolves and Wizards had alternated victories in the series before this game; the Wolves won the final meeting of last season, too.

0 Times Washington led.

43.6 The Wolves' three-point percentage (17-for-39).

56 Wolves points in the paint.

CHRIS HINE