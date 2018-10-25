Impact player
Kawhi Leonard, Raptors
Leonard was magnificent and shows no ill effects of missing much of last season. He had 35 points on 15-for-23 shooting and was a problem for the Wolves on the defensive end.
By the numbers
16 free-throw attempts for the Wolves, a season low
30 minutes off the bench for Derrick Rose
66.7 combined shooting percentage for the Raptors' Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas
CHRIS HINE
