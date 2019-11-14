GAME RECAP
Impact player
Andrew Wiggins, Wolves
Once again, Wiggins was masterful with 30 points on 23 shots to go with eight rebounds and seven assists.
By the numbers
24 Points advantage on threes for Wolves (33-9)
11 Made free throws for Towns in 13 attempts
.722 Jake Layman's shooting percentage the past two games
CHRIS HINE
