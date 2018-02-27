GAME RECAP

Impact player

Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves

He finished with 26 points on 9-for-10 shooting — all from two-point range — to go along with 17 rebounds.

By the numbers

2-11 The Wolves’ road record in 2018, with this victory joining their victory over the Clippers on Jan. 22.

40 Kings points in the second half, when they shot 37.5 percent from the floor after going 56.8 percent in the first.

33-12 The Wolves’ advantage in points from the free-throw line; they had 36 attempts to Sacramento’s 13.