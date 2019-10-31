GAME RECAP
Impact player
Al Horford, Philadelphia
The veteran helped defend Karl-Anthony Towns early and was a force on the glass, grabbing 16 rebounds to go with 12 points.
By the numbers
22 Rebounding edge for the 76ers.
29 Three-point shooting percentage for the Wolves.
21 Turnovers for the Wolves.
CHRIS HINE
