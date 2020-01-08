GAME RECAP
Impact player
Ja Morant, Memphis
The rookie point guard scored 10 of his 25 points in the Grizzlies’ 37-point fourth quarter. He also had seven assists and four rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
85 Points by Dillon Brooks vs. the Wolves in three games this season after scoring 28 more Tuesday.
15-for-26 Memphis shooting during its 37-point fourth quarter.
24 Points for Wolves rookie Jarrett Culver, a career high, on 8-for-11 shooting, including 5-for-7 on free throws.
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Cousins' brain was in 'sweet spot' against Saints
Mark Craig's On the NFL: The Vikings quarterback was at his high-functioning best on third down Sunday.
Vikings
Scouting report: Vikings vs. 49ers
Sunday: 3:35 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ch. 11, 100.3-FM) ABOUT THE 49ERS • San Francisco (13-3) earned the NFC’s No. 1…
Gophers
Southern Illinois wins again at home, tops Valparaiso 63-50
Marcus Domask had 23 points as Southern Illinois topped Valparaiso 63-50 on Tuesday night.
Wolves
Brooks, Morant lead late surge as Grizzlies beat T'wolves
Dillon Brooks scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 25 and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied in the fourth quarter for a 119-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
Gophers
Nembhard helps Florida roll past South Carolina 81-68
When Andrew Nembhard is on his game, Florida usually is, too.