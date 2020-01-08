GAME RECAP

Impact player

Ja Morant, Memphis

The rookie point guard scored 10 of his 25 points in the Grizzlies’ 37-point fourth quarter. He also had seven assists and four rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

85 Points by Dillon Brooks vs. the Wolves in three games this season after scoring 28 more Tuesday.

15-for-26 Memphis shooting during its 37-point fourth quarter.

24 Points for Wolves rookie Jarrett Culver, a career high, on 8-for-11 shooting, including 5-for-7 on free throws.

