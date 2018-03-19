Before Sunday’s game with the Rockets at Target Center, Timbewolves guard Jimmy Butler talked anxiously about his return, certain his team would be in the playoff mix when he returned — either near the end of the regular season or for the playoffs.

We’ll see.

Down 25 points 2 minutes into the second half, the Wolves rallied to within five late, but ultimately fell 129-120 to Houston.

James Harden led all scores with 34 points, one of seven Houston players in double figures. Chris Paul had 18 points and 12 assists. Center Clint Capela had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Wolves got 23 points and 11 assists from Jeff Teague, 20 points and 18 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns, 21 points from Andrew Wiggins. Jamal Crawford (20) and Derrick Rose (14) each scored in double figures off the bench.

In a game the Wolves (41-30) let get out of hand in the first half, they lost their second straight game and for the fifth time in seven games. They also lost for the fourth time this season to Houston (56-14).

The Wolves rallied to within 16 entering the fourth quarter, then made more of a push. Minnesota was within 13 with 10-plus minutes left when a melee ensued. Paul committed a foul, then Gorgui Dieng pushed him to the floor. Houston reserve Gerald Green then hammered Dieng to the floor. Both Dieng and Green were called for technical, but Green was ejected.

Jeff Teague hit two free throws, then Rose scored with 9:21 left to pull Minnesota within 109-100.

Moments later Rose scored on a put-back with 7:40 left, pulling the Wolves within seven. But Paul hit a jumper at the other end. After a Wolves miss, James Hardin drove for a score.

The Wolves weren’t done. With 4:21 left Wiggins drove for a score. After a Taj Gibson steal, Towns scored to pull the Wolves within 115-110 with 3:57 left.

– second-chance points – pushing Houston’s lead back to eight. And the Wolves weren’t able to get closer than six the rest of the way. Harden’s three-pointer with 58.8 seconds left iced Houston’s win.

The game turned, essentially, in the first half. The was 4:06 left in the first quarter when Crawford hit a three-pointer to pull the Wolves within 20-17.

Over the next 12-plus minutes the Rockets out-scored the Wolves 50-29 to go up 24 late in the second quarter.

By the time the half had ended four Rockets players were in double figures and Houston had already hit 11 three-pointers.