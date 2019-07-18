Nearly a month after the NBA Draft, the Timberwolves were able to introduce first-round pick Jarrett Culver, second-round pick Jaylen Nowell and undrafted free agent Naz Reid to the local media during an event Thursday at the Conway Community Center in St. Paul.

“We added talented individuals who are able to play the way we want to play,” Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said.

Culver, the Texas Tech wing who helped the Red Raiders reach the NCAA title game at U.S. Bank Stadium in April, is known for his work ethic, defensive acumen and scoring ability.

Rosas said that when he arrived at the Wolves’ facility at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, he was greeted by Culver — who was just leaving after an even earlier workout.

“I’m excited to get to work and for everything to come,” Culver said.

Added Nowell: “I’m ready to come in and be a part of this program and just work my butt off every day.”

Nowell comes from Washington and should add scoring from three-point range, while Reid — a 6-10 player with versatility who went undrafted after coming out after his freshman season at LSU — was so impressive for the Wolves in Summer League play that Rosas announced Thursday that he’s been given a multiyear contract, voiding the two-way deal he originally signed a couple weeks ago.

“It felt great to sign the contract today,” Reid said. “Not being drafted humbled me a lot more and put a bigger chip on my shoulder.”

Neither Culver nor Nowell appeared in any of the Wolves’ seven Summer League games in Las Vegas, which concluded Monday. Culver was held out as a precaution because the timing of his acquisition didn’t allow him to officially join the Wolves until July 6. Nowell had a quad injury that kept him on the sideline.