GAME RECAP

Impact player

Jimmy Butler, Wolves

Played high-level defense on Pacers star Victor Oladipo and contributed 20 points, including an 8-for-8 performance from the free-throw line.

BY THE NUMBERS

21.2 The Wolves’ shooting percentage from three-point range.

43 Wolves bench points, including 11 from Anthony Tolliver and 10 from Tyus Jones.

2 Missed free throws for the Wolves.

CHRIS HINE