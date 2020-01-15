7 p.m. vs. Indiana• FSN, 830-AM

Wiggins, team both slumping

Wolves update: The Wolves have lost their past two games to teams in playoff position and now comes a home-and-home series with Indiana, the current No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, beginning at Target Center. Karl-Anthony Towns, out the past 14 games, remains questionable because of a left knee sprain and an illness. … Andrew Wiggins is 7-for-25 in the past two games for just 21 combined points. He is 1-for-10 from three-point range. … Naz Reid had a career-high 20 points, including four threes, against the Thunder. … After having one of the best defenses in the NBA over the previous 12 games, the Wolves have had the fourth worst in the past two. Their offense ranks 27th in that time.

Pacers update: All-Star guard Victor Oladipo is close to a return from a ruptured quad tendon, but he won’t be available for the two games against the Wolves. Malcolm Brogdon returned Monday from a back injury that caused him to miss the previous five games. He is averaging a career-high 17.8 points in his first season with the Pacers after spending three with the Bucks. … Forward T.J. Warren is averaging 18 points in his first season in Indiana after five with Phoenix. Warren is shooting 51% from the field.

chris hine