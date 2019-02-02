8 p.m. vs. Denver • FSN, 830-AM

Balanced record is within reach

Wolves update: The Wolves (25-26) have a chance to get back to .500 again. They have spent most of the season below that mark, only rising above it briefly at 13-12. This is the second of four meetings between the teams this season; Denver won the first 103-101 on Nov. 21 at Target Center. The final two games will be in Denver, including the regular-season finale April 10. ... The Wolves were No. 29 in the NBA in opponent three-point percentage when Tom Thibodeau was fired in early January, but they are No. 4 in that stat in 11 games under Ryan Saunders. ... Derrick Rose, who has missed the past three games because of a sore right ankle, is questionable for Saturday. Fellow point guards Tyus Jones and Jeff Teague, along with forward Robert Covington, are listed as out.

Nuggets update: After being edged out of the playoffs in Game 82 by the Wolves last season, the Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference, entering Friday with a 35-15 record. ... Saturday’s game is the second of a back-to-back for Denver after playing at home against Houston on Friday; the Nuggets are 7-1 in the second leg of back-to-backs this season. ... Denver is led by center Nikola Jokic, named Thursday to his first All-Star team. But guard Jamal Murray (18.5 ppg) has missed four games in a row with a sprained ankle and could miss Saturday’s game as well.

Michael Rand