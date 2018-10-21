GAME RECAP
Impact player
Luka Doncic, Mavericks
The rookie looked magnificent in scoring 26 points on 8-for-10 shooting. He helped the Mavericks erase a first-quarter deficit.
BY THE NUMBERS
50 Three-pointers attempted by the Mavericks. They made 17 of them compared to 14 of 27 for the Wolves.
11 combine fouls for Josh Okogie and Andrew Wiggins
21 shot attempts for Derrick Rose off the bench. He scored 28 points.
CHRIS HINE
