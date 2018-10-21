GAME RECAP

Impact player

Luka Doncic, Mavericks

The rookie looked magnificent in scoring 26 points on 8-for-10 shooting. He helped the Mavericks erase a first-quarter deficit.

BY THE NUMBERS

50 Three-pointers attempted by the Mavericks. They made 17 of them compared to 14 of 27 for the Wolves.

11 combine fouls for Josh Okogie and Andrew Wiggins

21 shot attempts for Derrick Rose off the bench. He scored 28 points.

CHRIS HINE