GAME RECAP

Impact player

Gorgui Dieng, Wolves

Had 22 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks and made two key three-pointers near the end of the game.

By the NUMBERS

10 Consecutive games missed by the Wolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns.

28 Points scored by Cleveland’s Dante Exum, a career high. He had 24 of those in the second half.

News services