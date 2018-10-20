GAME RECAP

Impact player

Jimmy Butler, Wolves

A 33-point, seven-rebound, three-assist performance during which he made 10 of 12 shots and all 12 free throws he attempted.

By the Numbers

6 Three-pointers made by Wolves reserves — Anthony Tolliver three, Tyus Jones two, Gorgui Dieng one — who combined for 42 points.

41 Cavs third-quarter points.

JERRY ZGODA