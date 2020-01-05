6:30 p.m. at Cleveland • FSN Plus, 830-AM

Turning defensive, Wolves seek back-to-back wins

Preview: The Wolves, coming off a home win against Golden State, will be looking for consecutive wins for the first time since late November. Guard Andrew Wiggins, who has missed the past four games with flu-like symptoms, is with the team and could make his return. Minnesota has won two of the past three games and has played some stingy defense of late, ranking first in the league in defensive rating the past seven games. Cleveland hosted Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

Players to watch: Wolves G Shabazz Napier has scored 20 points or more in three straight games for just the second time in his career. F Robert Covington is coming off his first 20-point, 10-rebound game with the Wolves.

Numbers: The Wolves lost 94-88 at home to the Cavs on Dec. 28, Minnesota’s lowest-scoring game this season. The Wolves will play three of their next four on the road.

Injuries: Wolves F Jake Layman (toe) is out. F Treveon Graham (ill), G Jeff Teague (knee), C Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), C Noah Vonleh (glute) and G Wiggins (ill) are questionable. The Cavs listed F Larry Nance Jr. and F Dylan Windler (leg) as out.

Kent Youngblood