GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Karl-Anthony Towns
Towns was dominant for the second straight game, compiling 37 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks.
BY THE NUMBERS
56 Wolves points in the paint.
28 Josh Okogie’s plus-minus.
0 Points for Wolves rookie Jarrett Culver in 13 minutes.
CHRIS HINE
