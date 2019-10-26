GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns was dominant for the second straight game, compiling 37 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks.

BY THE NUMBERS

56 Wolves points in the paint.

28 Josh Okogie’s plus-minus.

0 Points for Wolves rookie Jarrett Culver in 13 minutes.

CHRIS HINE