GAME RECAP

Impact player

Karl-Anthony Towns

The Wolves center was dominant on the glass and from outside, finishing with 36 points and 14 rebounds. He was 7-for-11 from three-point range.

By the numbers

13 Turnovers for the Wolves.

43 Wolves’ three-point attempts, making 13 (30%). Nets made 17 of 43 (44%).

32 Bench points for the Wolves, compared to 21 for the Nets

50-8-7 Points, rebounds and assists for Kyrie Irving on 17-for-33 shooting.

CHRIS HINE