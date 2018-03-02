SALT LAKE CITY -- The Timberwolves added three players for Friday night's game against the Utah Jazz.

Justin Patton (pictured) was recalled, and two-way players Amile Jefferson and Anthony Brown will also be available for the game.

Conveniently, the three played for the Iowa Wolves last night against the Jazz' G-League team.

Patton, the team's 16th overall pick in the 2017 draft, is averaging 12.4 points and 5.0 rebounds for Iowa.

The Wolves parted ways with Shabazz Muhammad on Thursday, creating room on the roster.