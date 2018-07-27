WNBA Facts and Figures
Original teams still in existence: Only three — the Los Angeles Sparks, Phoenix Mercury, New York Liberty — of the eight that began. Also, the Las Vegas Aces came in as the Utah Starzz and later became the San Antonio Stars. This is the team’s first year in Las Vegas.
Teams owned by NBA franchises: Lynx, Washington Mystics, Phoenix Mercury, New York Liberty, Indiana Fever.
Most franchises operating in one season: 16. The league currently operates with 12.
