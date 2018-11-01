Target Corp. rolled out its Black Friday plans and deals this morning, trying to get a jump on competitors with specials starting immediately.

The company said Target stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 1 a.m. on Friday. They will reopen for normal hours at 7 a.m.

The Minneapolis-based company released its first TV spot for the holidays, with tagline "Gather Round." The ads will be anchored pop star Sia singing an updated version of the 1950's song "Round and Round." Target's Spanish-language spots feature Natalia Lafourcade doing her own version of the song.

Target also said it will sell a version of Sia's upcoming "Everyday is Christmas" album with three exclusive tracks.

Target's announcement of Black Friday and holiday-season specials for card holders marks a clear strategy to plant flags early in the eyes of consumers. Target last month announced a free two-day holiday shipping offer for online orders that rival Walmart later matched.

The company also said Thursday it is rolling out a mobile app that will allow customers to buy items in the store without having to go through the checkout line.

The day after Halloween increasingly in recent years has marked an unofficial kickoff for the holiday push. For instance, Starbucks this morning announced its holiday coffees and coffee cups that become available tomorrow.

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving shopping event that retailers devised decades ago as a ceremonial kickoff to the holiday season, has inched back earlier and earlier on the calendar each year. The name signals the day when historically merchants' profits turned positive for the year. Target and many other retailers make a third or more of their annual sales during the holiday gift-giving season.

The National Retail Federation predicts that consumers will spend 4.1 percent more this year than last, averaging $638 on gifts. Retailers are jockeying to woo customers to through their doors, particularly as mass merchants such as Sears and Toys "R" Us have shuttered stores.

Minneapolis-based Target is midway through a $7 billion overhaul of its operations that may face its biggest test this holiday. It includes investments in store remodels, back-room operations to make online and mobile shopping easier, and to ensure faster shipping and in-store pick up.