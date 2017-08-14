Two teams Minnesota football fans love to hate have agreed to play each other in two stadiums Minnesota football fans dread.

The Wisconsin Badgers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish agreed to a two-year, neutral-site football series on Monday morning that will begin in 2020.

The Irish and Badgers will play Oct. 3, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, and Sept. 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago. These will be the program’s first meetings since a three-game series was played from 1962-64.

2020 will be Notre Dame’s first game at Lambeau Field, which the official news release noted is named after Curly Lambeau — former Irish player and eventual founder of the Green Bay Packers. Wisconsin has played just once in the stadium, last year’s 16-14 victory over No. 5 LSU.

Some more history, from the news release:

• The Irish and Badgers have played 16 times, with Notre Dame leading the series 8-6-2. Notre Dame earned a 31-7 victory in the most recent meeting in 1964, in Madison, in Ara Parseghian’s debut as Irish coach.

• The school’s first meeting was in 1900, when Wisconsin shut out Notre Dame, 54-0.

• The 1904 and 1905 Irish-Badgers games were played in Milwaukee.

• Notre Dame has played 12 games at Soldier Field, most recently in 2012 when the Irish routed Miami 41-3. The Irish have never lost there; they are 10-0-2 in the home of the Chicago Bears.

• Wisconsin has played three games at Soldier Field, most recently in 2011 against Northern Illinois in 2011.