Polar Bears might not be as good on ice as you would expect. Well, maybe just polar bear mascots.
White Bear Mitsubishi recently teamed up with Gophers hockey to promote the dealership in new commercial shot at Mariucci Arena. It only made sense the dealerships’ well-known mascot and Goldy the Gopher would included in the shoot.
The only problem, though, the white bear mascot could not stay on its feet.
The falls appear genuine and will make you laugh, making this outtake reel one you’ll want to see.
Watch:
More from Star Tribune
More From StribSports Upload
Sports
Wipeout: Watch White Bear mascot continue to fall in Gophers hockey commercial outtakes
The falls appear genuine and will make you laugh, making this outtake reel one you'll want to see.
Sports
Recent college football hires favor younger coaches with energy, strong recruiting record
A swift decision-making process could mean Coyle already has a candidate in mind and will not be swayed by the recent hiring trends seen throughout college football.
Sports
Kill furious over Claeys firing, says he's done with Gophers
The former Gophers football coach said he would not attend another game in TCF Bank Stadium because of how athletic director Mark Coyle and University President Eric Kaler handled the firing of coach Tracy Claeys on Tuesday.
Sports
'Incredibly proud' to 'Worst decision ever,' social media reacts to Claeys firing
In the hours after Tracy Claeys' dismissal, social media lit up with support and frustration for the university's administration, AD Mark Coyle, Claeys, and the players.
Sports
Gophers help Holiday Bowl maintain strong viewership
The Gophers' 17-12 victory over the Cougars was the most-watched cable program Dec. 27, outperforming Baylor and Boise State in the Cactus Bowl.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.