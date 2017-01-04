Polar Bears might not be as good on ice as you would expect. Well, maybe just polar bear mascots.

White Bear Mitsubishi recently teamed up with Gophers hockey to promote the dealership in new commercial shot at Mariucci Arena. It only made sense the dealerships’ well-known mascot and Goldy the Gopher would included in the shoot.

The only problem, though, the white bear mascot could not stay on its feet.

The falls appear genuine and will make you laugh, making this outtake reel one you’ll want to see.

Watch: