A storm system still out over the Pacific Ocean is in position to bring a post-Christmas gift to the Twin Cities and surrounding region.
The National Weather Service said Monday that there is increasing confidence that a winter storm will impact Minnesota and Wisconsin starting Wednesday night and into Friday.
The latest forecast indicates the greatest potential for heavy snow — 4-plus inches — will be in southwestern Minnesota to northwestern Wisconsin, which includes the Twin Cities.
Meanwhile, it’ll be mostly dry through the Christmas holiday with highs around 30 on Monday and Tuesday.
