Always the first big country music festival of the season in Minnesota, Winstock is getting the jump on next year by announcing Luke Combs and Darius Rucker as its two headliners for 2020.

Fresh off packing Xcel Energy Center three weeks ago, Combs will head up the Saturday, June 13, lineup at the camping-oriented festival in Winsted, Minn. (an hour west of the cities). That’s also the day when Brett Eldredge, Chris Janson and veteran acts Shenandoah and Phil Vassar are also all set to perform.

Rucker will follow his return to the Minnesota State Fair grandstand with his old band Hootie & the Blowfish in August with his first Winstock headlining slot on Friday, June 12. That day's lineup also features the seemingly inseparable Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy along with the lone women on the lineup, vocal trio Runaway June.

Two-day tickets are on sale now via winstock.com at $125 for general-admission or $200 for reserved seats. All net proceeds from the volunteer-driven fest go toward youth education at Winsted’s Holy Trinity School.