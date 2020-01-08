Minnesota-born actress Winona Ryder hasn’t been known to spend much time in her namesake city, but she was spotted in Winona this week filming a commercial for Squarespace, according to the Winona Daily News.

This morning, the Daily News reported that Winona arts and culture coordinator Lee Gundersheimer confirmed the NYC-based website-building platform was creating the commercial, which will include scenes from Winona. Though Gundersheimer was not able to confirm Ryder’s participation, witnesses saw the actress — known for her roles in “Heathers,” “Reality Bites,” and “Stranger Things” among others — being filmed in downtown Winona.

Tuesday evening, several blocks of Third Street were blocked off and a post on the Facebook page of the Erbert and Gerbert’s sandwich shop in that area suggested that the commercial was being filmed for the Super Bowl.

Winona Mayor Mark Peterson told the Daily News that he was not authorized to share much information about the commercial, but that he would be filmed for part of it today — though it’s not likely he’ll draw as much attention as Ms. Ryder.