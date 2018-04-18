One of the Jets' most effective defensemen won't be on the ice for Game 5 Friday in Winnipeg when the team tries to clinch its first-round, best-of-seven series against the Wild after going up 3-1.

Josh Morrissey received a one-game suspension for his cross-check on center Eric Staal during the Jets' 2-0 win Tuesday in Game 4 at Xcel Energy Center.

Morrissey had a hearing Wednesday with the NHL Department of Player Safety, and it called the play "a reckless strike to an opponent's neck with sufficient force to merit supplemental discipline" in an explanation video.

While the league said it acknowledged Morrissey's argument that it wasn't an intentional cross-check to harm or injure, it determined his cross-check wasn't a routine motion to box out an opponent.

"It's warranted," coach Bruce Boudreau said of the hearing, explaining he thought Tuesday night the play was worthy of a suspension. "I'm not up here trying to be gamesmanship to get the league to call extra stuff. It is what it is, though. It was a vicious cross-check to the face."

The incident happened late in the first period while the Wild was on a power play. As Staal was posted up in the slot, Morrissey cross-checked him in the neck. Staal fell to the ice and struggled to get to his feet before skating gingerly to the bench.

There was no penalty on the play.

"It had a definite, definite impact on the game," said Boudreau, mentioning he hadn't heard from the NHL about the non-call. "If you can score on a five-on-three, then all of a sudden you're playing with the lead. You're not chasing the game. It's different tactics by them and everything else. So from that standpoint, it impacted the game greatly."

– a Mark Scheifele tally that Morrissey helped set up.

"They wouldn't have had the opportunity at the end of the first," Boudreau said. "We would have started the second on a power play. Nino [Niederreiter] had a breakaway, and he made a great play defending."

Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice wasn't surprised Morrissey, who hadn't been fined or suspended before in his career, received a hearing but said he would be surprised if a suspension was issued.

"There's a penalty there, and at very most you might look at a fine," Maurice said.

Morrissey's absence further subtracts from an already depleted Jets blue line. Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) and Toby Enstrom (lower body) have yet to play in the series, and Winnipeg was without Tyler Myers in Game 4 after he suffered a lower-body injury in Game 3.

"He's playing pretty good for them," Boudreau said of Morrissey. "He's a major component. He plays a lot of minutes. But, I mean, [Tucker] Poolman played good [stepping in for Myers in Game 4]. Manitoba had one of the best American League teams in the league, so they'd bring somebody up that's probably a pretty good defenseman."

Huge hole

The Wild knew it would be without Zach Parise for Game 4 on Monday; that's when the winger underwent a CAT scan that revealed he suffered a fractured sternum after getting hit by Scheifele and defenseman Ben Chiarot late in Game 3.

"Obviously, you feel for him," center Matt Cullen said. "He's been through quite a bit, and he's the heart and soul of our team. So first and foremost, you hurt for him and he's playing great. It's just disappointing. From a team standpoint, it's part of the ups and downs you face in the playoffs. We've faced quite a bit, and we still feel like we have enough here to win."

Overall, the team has lost 160 man games to injury.

"It's bad luck," Boudreau said. "I know every team goes through these things. Unfortunately with our team, every player that's got hurt has been a top-six player or a top-four defenseman."

More changes possible

Winger Tyler Ennis was the first to get a look amid Parise's absence, but the team could sub in someone else for Game 5.

"I don't know what the lineup is going to entail," Boudreau said. "It's a different building. We haven't decided whether we're making changes or not."

Ennis played 7 minutes, 14 seconds in Game 3, the lowest ice time among players for both teams; he had one shot on goal. Boudreau said "the best fit for a game in Winnipeg" will determine who slots into the 12th forward spot for Game 5.

Kyle Rau, who was among the call-ups from the American Hockey League, could be a candidate after a making an impression during a brief stint with the Wild in the regular season.

"He's a fast skater," Boudreau said. "Even though he's small, he's a great competitor."