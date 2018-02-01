Super Bowl visitors are getting a real taste of the “Bold North” as bitterly cold air moved in overnight and will stay right through Sunday’s big game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With temperatures in the single digits below zero and windchills even lower expected to last through the weekend, the Super Bowl host committee is keeping a watch on conditions and said it will issue weather-related announcements about closings or postponements via traditional and social media, and on the Super Bowl website.

Until then, it’s business as usual as the full slate of outdoor concerts and festivities on Nicollet Mall are still on as scheduled. The word for fans from the cold-weather cities of Boston and Philadelphia, who likely packed winter coats, and locals taking in the sights is to dress warm.

“We have been planning for the cold from the beginning,” said host committee spokesman Michael Howard. He said there was no threshold at which events would be canceled. “We want people to enjoy outdoors and be safe. Use your best judgment and take advantage of multiple opportunities to warm up.”

Those opportunities include warming benches up and down Nicollet Mall and the former Dayton’s/Macy’s store at 8th Street and Nicollet Mall. He also encouraged those needing shelter to take advantage of the downtown skyways. Another warm place is the Minneapolis Convention Center where the Super Bowl Experience is taking place.

Highs on Thursday will be around 5 degrees and rising to 12 degrees on Friday and 15 degrees Saturday. Lows will fall below zero Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and just above zero Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

“If you venture outside, make sure you are dressed in layers,” the National Weather Service said. “Windchills lower than -25 degrees could lead to hypothermia or frost bite for those without sufficient clothing. Limit time outdoors.”

Conditions should be just fine for Sunday’s game inside the climate-controlled U.S. Bank Stadium. But outside it could be the coldest Feb. 4 since 2007 when the high temperature was a minus 5. Last year the high on Feb. 4 was 35 degrees. Highs over the past five years have been in the teens and 20s. The coldest Feb. 4 on record: minus 28 in 1886.