The Twins are placing utility/unicorn Willians Astudillo on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. They will announce a corresponding roster move on Sunday.

Astudillo was injured as he tagged from third base and scored on Max Kepler's sacrifice fly in the third inning.

Astudillo, batting .327 with two home runs, favored his left leg as he crossed home plate. He was examined by team trainers as soon as he return to the dugout.

Ehire Adrianza replaced Astudillo in the batting order while playing third base. Marwin Gonzalez, who started the game at third base, moved to right field, where Astudillo started the game at.

Jake Cave is among the options to be called up, especially since he can play all three outfield positions.

The injury comes one day after La Tortuga night at Target Field, which was billed as, "An evening with Willians Astudillo," who rarely walks or strikes out and has become a fan favorite.