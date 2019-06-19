Willians Astudillo is back with the Twins.

The catcher-infielder was recalled Wednesday from Class AAA Rochester after Marwin Gonzalez went on the 10-day injured list because of a hamstring injury.

Astudillo, who played 33 games for the Twins earlier this season, played nine games for the Red Wings and hit .526 (20-for-38) with three home runs.

The Twins also called up pitcher Sean Poppen from Rochester to replace pitcher Blake Parker, who went on the family medical emergency list.

Pitcher Adalberto Mejia (right calf strain) was moved to the 60-day injured list to make room for Poppen on the 40-man roster.

Gonzalez has played the infield and outfield this season. In 63 games he is hitting .255 with nine home runs and 26 RBI. He was injured in Tuesday's 4-3, 17-inning victory over the Red Sox.

The reason for Parker's move was not immediately clear. He also pitched Tuesday, his 27th appearance. He's 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA and has converted nine of 10 save opportunities.

Poppen was the Twins' 19th round pick in 2016 out of Harvard. In five games for Rochester after his promotion from Class AA Pensacola he is 4-0 with a 1.55 ERA. He'll wear No. 71 as he looks to make his major league debut in the finale of the three-game series with Boston.