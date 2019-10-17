William (Pudge) W. Heffelfinger, from Minneapolis, is considered one of the greatest college football players of all time and was the first professional football player.

Heffelfinger was a three-time All-America during his collegiate career at Yale. After college, he was paid $500 in 1892 to play for the Allegheny Athletic Association in a game against the Pittsburgh Athletic Club.

After his playing career he had a brief coaching career, including one year at the University of Minnesota in 1895.

In 1951, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

WILLIAM W. (PUDGE) HEFFELFINGER

Class: 1958.

Sport: Football.

Teams: Yale, Pittsburgh Athletic Club, Gophers.