William (Pudge) W. Heffelfinger, from Minneapolis, is considered one of the greatest college football players of all time and was the first professional football player.
Heffelfinger was a three-time All-America during his collegiate career at Yale. After college, he was paid $500 in 1892 to play for the Allegheny Athletic Association in a game against the Pittsburgh Athletic Club.
After his playing career he had a brief coaching career, including one year at the University of Minnesota in 1895.
In 1951, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Class: 1958.
Sport: Football.
Teams: Yale, Pittsburgh Athletic Club, Gophers.