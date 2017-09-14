The WNBA just announced that a major award will be presented at a press conference at 5 p.m. at Williams Arena, two hours before Game 2 of the league semifinal series between Minnesota and Washington.

Wonder what it will be?

Really, though, I don’t.

Logic would suggest the league is about to give the MVP award to Sylvia Fowles, who has been the presumptive favorite for much of the season and has already earned the Associated Press player of the year honor.

Challenged by Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve before the season started to be great, Fowles was. She led the league in field goal accuracy (.655, the fourth-best in league history), was fifth in scoring (18.9) and second in both rebounding (10.4) and blocks (2.0).

Fowles would be the second Lynx player to win the award, the first being Maya Moore in 2014.