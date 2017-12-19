Two primary questions loom over Saturday night’s resumption of the Vikings-Packers rivalry: How cold will it be in Green Bay, and will Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers play against the team that sidelined him with an injury when the two teams met earlier this season in Minneapolis?

As of Monday night, Packers coach Mike McCarthy was noncommittal about Rodgers’ status, but that was before Green Bay’s chance of making the playoffs went from very slim to none, when Atlanta defeated Tampa Bay.

Rodgers got back in the lineup Sunday in a loss to Carolina after missing seven games with a broken collarbone, inflicted early on in the Packers’ loss to the Vikings on Oct. 15.

The other question is something that no coach or player can control: What about the weather?

At Lambeau Field, where some of the coldest NFL games have been played these past many decades, gratefully tolerable would be a reasonable reaction to that the National Weather Service is envisioning. The low temperature in Green Bay on Saturday night is expected to be www.startribune.com/weather/minus-2 after a daytime high of 22.

While the Packers have no postseason to play for, they could make the Vikings’ playoff road a bit more challenging if they can tag a loss on Minnesota. Rodgers under center would make Green Bay a better team Saturday.

Rodgers said after last weekend’s game that “I’m a competitor. Until they tell me otherwise, I’m expecting to play.”