GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger tallied a goal and assist for his fourth multi-point effort over the past five games.

2. Alex Stalock, Wild: The goalie recorded 26 saves for his third shutout of the season and eighth of his career.

3. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger scored a goal and added an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Goals for Fiala over his past five games.

15 Power play goals for the Wild over its past 11 games.

SARAH MCLELLAN