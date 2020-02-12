GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger tallied a goal and assist for his fourth multi-point effort over the past five games.
2. Alex Stalock, Wild: The goalie recorded 26 saves for his third shutout of the season and eighth of his career.
3. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger scored a goal and added an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Goals for Fiala over his past five games.
15 Power play goals for the Wild over its past 11 games.
SARAH MCLELLAN
