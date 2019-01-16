Pontus Aberg was scheduled to be at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday night as a member of the Anaheim Ducks.

Instead, he will be pulling on a Wild jersey.

The Wild picked up the speedy winger Wednesday, sending Iowa scoring leader Justin Kloos — a former Lakeville South and Gophers standout — to Anaheim.

Aberg has 11 goals and eight assists in 37 games for the Ducks this season, but has been a healthy scratch the past four games with Anaheim in the throes of a 12-game losing streak.

The 25-year-old was the second-round pick (37th overall) of Nashville in 2012 when Wild General Manager Paul Fenton ran the Predators draft, and played in 18 playoff games in Nashville. Anaheim claimed the native of Stockholm, Sweden, on waivers this season on Oct. 1; he has 16 goals and 32 assists in 105 NHL games.

Kloos, 25, has 12 goals and 18 assists for Iowa of the American Hockey League this season. He signed Wild as a free agent when his Gophers career ended in 2017, and played in one game with the Wild last season.

In addition to trading Aberg, the Ducks recalled forwards Troy Terry, a former Denver standout, and Max Jones along with defenseman Andrez Sustr for Thursday's game. Anaheim is without injured starts Corey Perry, Ryan Kesler and Jakob Silfverberg.