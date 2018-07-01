The Wild hoped to improve its depth through the NHL's free agent signing period, and that's exactly what it accomplished Sunday by being on the brink of signing defenseman Greg Pateryn on a three-year contract with an average annual value of $2.25 million, sources confirmed.

Contracts can't be officially be signed until after 11 a.m.

Pateryn fills out the third defensive pairing on the right side, adding size to the unit along with the ability to kill penalties. The 28-year-old skated in 73 games with the Stars last season, killing penalties and averaging 19 minutes, 37 seconds in ice time while tallying 13 points and finishing a plus-6.

Overall, the 28-year-old has skated in 167 career games with Dallas and Montreal after getting drafted by Toronto in the fifth round in 2008.

The Wild is also poised to add veteran center Eric Fehr on a one-year deal worth $1 million to anchor its fourth line, a source confirmed.

Fehr split last season between the Maple Leafs and Sharks, closing out the season in San Jose where he ended up with three goals and four points in 14 games. A right shot, Fehr previously played for coach Bruce Boudreau when the two were in Washington.

A goalie who could challenge backup Alex Stalock and improve the organization's depth was also on the Wild's radar, and it's likely the team adds Andrew Hammond on a two-way contract for one year, a source said.

Hammond finished last season with the Avalanche organization after starting it with the Senators. In 56 career games, he's 27-15-6 with a .923 save percentage and 2.31 goals-against average.

Blaine's Matt Hendricks is also expected to sign with the Wild on a one-year deal worth $700,000, sources said, giving the Wild more depth up front.

Hendricks spent last season with the Jets, scoring five goals and recording 13 points in 60 games. Like Fehr, he also played for Boudreau with the Capitals.

The Wild is also set to add winger J.T. Brown, who's from Burnsville via a two-year deal worth $675,000 in Year 1 and $700,000 in Year 2, a source said.

Brown spent his entire career with the Lightning until getting claimed off waivers last season by the Ducks. In 47 total games, he had two goals and seven points.

The Wild also re-signed restricted free agent defenseman Nick Seeler to a three-year, $2.175 million contract. Seeler appeared in 22 games last season with the Wild, impressing after a late-season call-up.

Defenseman Matt Bartkowski also signed a one-year, two-way contract that'll pay him $650,000 in the NHL and $350,000 in the American Hockey League. Forward Mike Liambas agreed to a two-year, two-way contract that'll pay him $650,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the AHL in the first season and $700,000 in the NHL and $150,000 in the AHL in the second.

Winger Tyler Ennis also cleared unconditional waivers Sunday, finalizing his buyout by the team. This move will free up $2.4 million in cap space for the Wild.