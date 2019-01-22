– a reflection of how cramped the standings have been amid up-and-down play from a cluster of teams.

– a position it has a chance to tighten its grip on when it faces the Avalanche on Wednesday in its final test before the All-Star break.

Winger Charlie Coyle broke a 2-2 tie 14 minutes, 29 seconds into the third period when he polished off a pass from defenseman Jared Spurgeon, capping off an impressive finish by the Wild after a slow start. Captain Mikko Koivu added an empty-net goal with 13 seconds to go, the 200th of his career.

The Wild pulled even with the Golden Knights amid a strong push in the second after the team fell behind in the opening period.

After a shorthanded rush up ice by center Joel Eriksson Ek fizzled without a shot, the Golden Knights charged the other way and winger Alex Tuch buried a 2-on-1 pass from winger Jonathan Marchessault just 3:37 into the first.

– a goal that uncorked a boisterous cheer from the sizable contingent of Wild fans on hand in Las Vegas.

That goal seemed to galvanize the Wild because after a key save by goalie Devan Dubnyk on a breakaway try by winger Tomas Nosek, it moved ahead.

Rookie Jordan Greenway bulldozed his way through a crowd to scoop up the puck, take it to the net and his wraparound attempt landed right on the stick of center Eric Staal for the backdoor tap-in only 1:13 after Foligno’s goal.

Staal has five goals in five career games against the Golden Knights.

– setting up a critical third period.

It started off dicey for the Wild, as it committed back-to-back penalties that included 1:12 of 5-on-3 power play time for the Golden Knights. But the team survived the pressure and finished 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Its power play blanked on its two opportunities.

Dubnyk ended up with 30 saves. Marc-Andre Fleury had 18.

This improved the Wild to 4-0-1 against the Golden Knights.