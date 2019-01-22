LAS VEGAS — Two points weren't all the Wild snatched from the Golden Knights Monday with a 4-2 win at T- Mobile Arena.

The team also acquired defenseman Brad Hunt and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for a 2019 conditional fifth-rounder.

This will be Hunt's fifth stop in the NHL since he skated four seaons at Bemidji State from 2008-2012, racking up 112 points in 150 games.

The 30-year left shot skated just 13 games with Vegas this season, chipping in two goals and seven points, but he set a career-high in points with 18 during 45 games last season with the Golden Knights.

Overall, Hunt has seven goals and 34 points in 91 career games with Edmonton, St. Louis, Nashville and Vegas after signing a two-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers in 2013. He's also recorded 209 points in 287 games in the American Hockey League.

Hunt's addition is the latest amid a second-half shuffle by first-year General Manager Paul Fenton.

Last week, the Wild added forwards Victor Rask and Pontus Aberg in separate trades while parting with winger Nino Niederreiter and minor-leaguer Justin Kloos.

Hunt, who did not accompany the Wild out of Las Vegas, is scheduled to be at the Wild's practice Tuesday and could jump into the lineup in the team's final game before the All-Star break Wednesday in Colorado against the Avalanche. The Wild also assigned defenseman Louie Belpedio to Iowa of the AHL after the game following his two-game stint in the NHL.