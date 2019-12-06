– Three goals in a breezy 1 minute, 41 seconds by the Wild rattled the Lightning but didn’t break it.

– a dizzying 5-4 win Thursday at Amalie Arena that extended the Wild’s point streak to 11 games (8-0-3), the second-longest run in franchise history.

After falling behind on Tampa’s first shot, a Erik Cernak shot buried off the rush at 1:52 of the first period, the Wild moved ahead of three quick strikes.

Center Joel Eriksson Ek finished off a behind-the-net feed at 9:33 from winger Jordan Greenway, who initially set up the zone pressure by a terrific individual effort to keep nudging the puck up the boards in the neutral zone.

At 10:46, winger Jason Zucker polished off a slick tic-tac-toe passing sequence that involved center Eric Staal and winger Mats Zuccarello. And only 28 seconds later, defenseman Carson Soucy’s shot sailed through traffic and behind Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The three goals in 1:41 tied the Wild’s franchise record for the fastest three goals in a road game; the Wild also accomplished the feat March 25, 2004 at Chicago (Andrei Zyuzin, Wes Walz and Matt Johnson).

With 4:03 left in the first, the Lightning moved within a goal of the Wild when Mikhail Sergachev slipped a puck between goalie Alex Stalock and the near post.

And then late in the second, the Lightning evened it on a power play that came from amid a disallowed goal.

Anthony Cirelli crashed the net and appeared to roll into the net at the same time as the puck. The goal initially counted before getting wiped off the board, but the Wild was dinged with a hooking penalty afterward for a hook winger Ryan Hartman put on Cirelli before his shot.

On the ensuing advantage, Tampa capitalized on a point shot from Victor Hedman at 18:47.

But just 40 seconds later, the Wild regained the lead. After Soucy’s shot flew wide of the net, center Victor Rask stuffed in the loose puck at the near post.

A similar pattern played out early in the third, with the Lightning tying it 4 minutes into the period on a five-hole shot by Alex Killorn.

And yet again, the Wild answered back: this time on the very next shift, with Zucker setting up Zuccarello only eight seconds after Tampa’s goal.

Stalock ended up with 30 saves, while Vasilevskiy made 16.

The Wild blanked on two power plays, and the Lightning went 1-for-4.