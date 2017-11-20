Gallery: Charlie Coyle (3) chased the puck in the first period. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ ï cgonzalez@startribune.com - November 20, 2017, St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center, NHL, Hockey, Minnesota Wild vs. New Jersey Devils

Wild defenseman Gustav Olofsson had a pair of pucks go off him and into the net.

But neither counted for the Wild.

Instead, the Devils were the beneficiaries of two fluky goals — on a measly six shots — to eke out a 4-3 overtime win Monday at Xcel Energy Center for a result that wasn’t exactly indicative of the action on the ice.

The Wild outshot the Devils 36-25, including 12-3 in the first period, but the team struggled to translate that pressure into production until the third period.

There, winger Mikael Granlund scored twice to erase a two-goal deficit and call for overtime. But just 52 seconds into the extra period, defenseman John Moore one-timed an Adam Henrique feed by goalie Devan Dubnyk for the clincher.

Devils goalie Cory Schneider was on-point. He totaled 33 saves, with 12 of those coming in the first period when the ice was clearly titled in the Wild’s favor. The team welcomed back forward Charlie Coyle, who had missed the previous 16 games after suffering a right fibula fracture, and he was buzzing in the first period. Coyle ended up logging 17 minutes, 25 seconds ice time and earned an in-game promotion from the fourth line where he debuted.

The Devils' Taylor Hall (9) and the Wild's Daniel Winnik fought for the puck in the first period.

As for the Devils, they didn’t register a shot on Dubnyk until 9:01 had been played in the first, and it was a 161-foot wrister from defenseman Ben Lovejoy.

But New Jersey still managed to smuggle a lead into the first intermission.

Winger Brian Gibbons’ centering shot deflected off linemate Adam Henrique and loitered in the crease before getting nudged in by Olofsson’s glove at 18:32.

The Wild went on the power play just 14 seconds into the second, and that was just the boost the team needed to finally solve Schneider.

After accepting a feed from winger Mikael Granlund at the top of the crease with his back to the net, winger Nino Niederreiter turned and shot on Schneider and the puck eventually trickled in at 1:32 to tie it at 1. It was the fourth straight game in which Niederreiter has scored, a career-best run, and the goal extended Niederreiter’s point streak to a career-high six games.

Meanwhile, Dubnyk remained relatively idle at the other end with the Devils boasting only five shots through the early stages of the second until No.6 also found a fortuitous path over the goal line. At 7:24, defenseman Steven Santini’s shot from along the wall caromed off Olofsson to put the Devils ahead 2-1.

That seemed to galvanize the Devils, who were hemmed in their own zone for much of the game to this point and had difficulty maintaining possession when they did venture to the other end of the rink.

And at 7:19 of the period, they finally scored a goal that didn’t bank off a Wild player first.

Defenseman Will Butcher jumped into the rush and wired a shot over Dubnyk’s glove to continue his impressive rookie campaign. Dubnyk finished with 21 saves.

Still, the Wild persisted and managed to move within a goal on a power-play marker from Granlund. His shot through traffic went five-hole on Schneider at 11:14 to end a six-game goal drought. The Wild’s power play went 2-for-4, while the Devils blanked on two chances — one of which came late after a scrum broke out that penalized only Niederreiter.

That Devils’ power play stalled the Wild’s previous momentum but only briefly. Granlund tied it with 1:36 to go on a slapshot with Dubnyk on the bench.

But the late-game push wasn’t enough to sustain the Wild in overtime, as the team suffered its second straight loss.