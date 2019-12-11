The Wild had plenty of reasons to be excited and energetic.

This was the start of a three-game homestand, its longest stint at Xcel Energy Center so far this season.

A local kid, Woodbury’s Brennan Menell, was making his NHL debut.

And before puck drop, the team put the spotlight on captain Mikko Koivu by recognizing him for recently playing in 1,000 games — a ceremony that included surprising Koivu with former teammates Niklas Backstrom and Marian Gaborik.

But instead of feeding off these potential motivators, the Wild responded with a listless, disjointed effort.

It took a late rally by the Wild to salvage a point from a 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks in front of 17,154 that extended the team’s point streak on home ice to 10 games (7-0-3).

The Wild's Ryan Hartman (38) was dragged on the ice by the Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers in the second period.

Anaheim’s Rickard Rakell and Max Comtois scored in the shootout, while wingers Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala were blanked — this after the Wild couldn’t convert on a power play in overtime that was awarded after center Ryan Donato was tripped in front of the net.

This dropped the Wild to 0-5 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts this season.

What made the comeback even more challenging was the Wild was shorthanded most of the game.

No. 1 center Eric Staal left in the first period after colliding with a linesman along the boards as he pursued a puck.

Staal was down on the ice for some time, getting evaluated by team personnel, before eventually sitting up. He skated off the ice with some assistance.

By then, the Wild was already in a two-goal deficit.

Only 3 minutes, 4 seconds into the game, after that emotional tribute to Koivu, the Ducks opened the scoring when Jakob Silfverberg scooped up a rebound and fed Rakell for a back post one-timer.

The Wild didn’t register its first shot until 6:28 expired, a 60-foot slapper by defenseman Matt Dumba, and that ended up being the team’s only shot of the period.

Meanwhile, the Ducks doubled their lead on a point shot on the power play from Cam Fowler at 10:23. The penalty, against Dumba, was his first of three on the night.

But Anaheim capitalized just that once to go 1-for-3; the Wild was unsuccessful in its five tries.

Overall, the Wild wrapped the first getting outshot 14-1.

The second didn’t start much better, with the Wild still moving sluggishly, but the team started to find some traction near the midway point.

And at 7:59, it finally scored — on only its fourth shot, a long-range look by winger Ryan Hartman off the rush. With the secondary assist on the play, winger Marcus Foligno notched the 100th assist of his career.

That seemed to boost the Wild, which started to pressure Ducks goalie John Gibson a little more frequently, and 2:03 into the third, the team pulled even.

After a strong forechecking effort by Parise, he set up Donato for a one-timer as he crashed the net.

The goal was Donato’s second in as many games. It came amid a promotion, with Donato getting a chance to work in the top-six after mostly being on the fourth line lately.

Ryan Hartman (38) celebrated his second-period goal with teammates. It got the Wild within 2-1.

Gibson ended up with 22 saves, while rookie Kaapo Kahkonen made 31 in his first career start at home.