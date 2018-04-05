– The pressure was off, but the Wild didn’t play like it.

Players were sturdy in their own end, methodical through the middle and aggressive in the offensive zone.

– even if it did result in a 3-1 loss to the Ducks Wednesday at Honda Center at the outset of a season-ending, three-game road trip through California.

Despite the defeat, the Wild sealed the third seed after the Blues lost earlier in the night and will face whoever finishes second, either the Jets or Predators, in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Currently, the Jets sit third but they’re only three points shy of the division-leading Predators.

Ducks winger Ondrej Kase broke a 1-1 tie with 3 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the third period when he tucked in a rebound off a Josh Manson shot. Not long after, winger Andrew Cogliano added an empty-netter with 2:13 to go.

The win clinched a playoff spot for the Ducks, and the photo finish was a fitting resolution for how even the action was.

Play shifted regularly from end to end in the first period, with the Wild slinging 13 shots on net compared to 11 for the Ducks. But the Wild pulled ahead just 6:08 into the second on the power play. Defenseman Jonas Brodin set blue-line partner Matt Dumba up for a one-timer from inside the left faceoff circle that Dumba crushed over Anaheim goalie Ryan Miller’s glove for his 13th goal and second on the power play.

The setup extended Brodin’s assist streak to a season-high three games.

Overall, the Wild ended up 1-for-3 with the man advantage and the Ducks went 0-for-3. It was the seventh straight game the Wild’s penalty kill was perfect, improving it to 20-for-20 over that span.

Anaheim soon had a reply; a shot from winger Nick Ritchie bounced around the crease amid a sea of bodies before sliding five-hole on goalie Devan Dubnyk at 12:55.

– forcing the Wild to forfeit its timeout.

Anaheim had a heavy push in the third period, perhaps an effort indicative of it wanting to secure its postseason future, but the Wild was able to withstand the pressure until Kase’s goal.

Despite surrendering the eventual game-winner, it was still a strong showing by Dubnyk in what potentially could be his final start of the regular season. Backup Alex Stalock is slated to handle the second half of the back-to-back Thursday against the Kings, with Saturday’s starter against the Sharks in the finale unclear.

If Stalock ends up handling that last game, this 27-save performance by Dubnyk is an encouraging one to build off going into the playoffs.

Before facing the Ducks, Dubnyk made 22 saves Monday in the 3-0 win over the Oilers for the 29th shutout of his career.

And since Nov. 9, he’s gone 30-10-6. He entered Wednesday’s game with a 2.40 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in that span with five shutouts.

Miller had 26 saves for the Ducks.